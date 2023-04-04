UNIBEN Final Year Student Assassinated In Hostel

Published:





Gunmen have killed a final year student of the University of Benin (UNIBEN) in his room at the Hall 3 Hostel.

Desmond, which was the student’s first name, was said to be a Kegite chief before he was killed in what many believe to be connected with cult activities.

The late student popularly known as ‘Mayor’ was said to be in the Department of Public Administration. He was shot at about 9 pm on Monday.

The incident caused panic among students.

A student, who pleaded anonymity, said the deceased was shot in the face at close range.

The student said, “The killing of Desmond has caused panic in the school. Students are even afraid to stay in the hostel. He was shot in the face and had no chance to survive the attack.”

Remains of the deceased have been deposited in the mortuary at the University of Benin Teaching Hospital.

