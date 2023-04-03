Udi, Ezeagu Leaders, Friends celebrate Gov. Ugwuanyi For Peace, Security, Unity, Progress

Published:

Leaders of Agbaja comprising Udi and Ezeagu local government areas of Enugu State on Sunday commended Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi for entrenching peace, security, unity and progress in the state in spite of the numerous challenges confronting the state and the country since he assumed office.





The Agbaja leaders, who spoke when they joined Prince Victor Ogakwu of Udi Ancient Kingdom and his friends to host and celebrate Governor Ugwuanyi at Ogakwu’s residence in Udi Town, also extolled the governor for his goodness and rare leadership qualities, which ensured the state and its residents are safe especially during and after the just concluded general election.





Welcoming Governor Ugwuanyi during the fraternal visit which was also attended by the Deputy Governor of Enugu State, Hon. Mrs. Cecilia Ezeilo, the former Deputy Governor of the state, Hon. Sunday Onyebuchi, the Auxiliary Bishop of Catholic Diocese of Enugu, Most Rev. Dr. Ernest Obodo, the Commissioner for Chieftaincy Affairs, Dr. Charles Egumgbe, the Chairman of Udi LGA, Hon. Philip Okoh, a leading member of Agbaja Leaders of Thought, Rev. Surv. Ugochukwu Chime, Dr. Tony Eze, Hon. Garry Eneh, Ozo Luke Mamel, some traditional rulers, among others, the host, Prince Ogakwu said that “this is a way of appreciating His Excellency (Ugwuanyi) for all the goodness; for keeping us safe.”

He added: “All of us here, nobody was injured because of the elections. We had God on our side. Our governor allowed peace to reign unlike what happened in some other states, and that is leadership.”





Speaking on behalf of the people of Agbaja, the Okwuluoha IV of Udi Ancient Kingdom, Igwe Sam Aneke, stressed their gratitude, love and solidarity for Governor Ugwuanyi saying: “You have done us well; the relationship we have with you will continue; it won't end here. Wherever you are, we are with you and we are behind you.





“We thank God on behalf of everyone here. We call on the Agbaja land to come and be with us as we gathered here with our leader, our governor and his deputy. The way he governed us, we like it. They have led us and have led us well.





“Since they want peace, peace will follow them anywhere they go. They will have peace in their homes; peace shall follow them in their next office.





We welcome you, our governor and we pray for the mercy of God in Enugu State; we pray for the continuation of the peace which Governor Ugwuanyi maintained all through in Enugu State; let that peace remain.





“In the last elections, there was no news of violence, nobody was injured, no casualties. We pray it continues like that.”





Corroborating Igwe Aneke's remark, Dr. Egumgbe reassured Governor Ugwuanyi of the continued support, love and loyalty of the people of Agbaja, stressing that the visit was a testament to their resolve.





Other dignitaries who joined Prince Ogakwu to honour Governor Ugwuanyi were HRH Igwe Chike Onodugo (the Ujaligwa II of Abor, Udi LGA); HRH Igwe Mike Uzoigwe (Chinenyeze II of Uwani Amokwe); HRH Igwe Onuoha Eke; Ozo Prof. Ike Oluka; Ozo Emeka Odenigwe; Barr. Tahil Ochi; Barr. Matthew C Obodoechi, Prof. Sam Ugwu, Mr. Betram Ogakwu, among others.





