2023 Election: Obi's Performance, A Wake Up Call To Old Politicians...Sen Ndume

Senator Ali Ndume who represents Borno South Senatorial District in the 9th National Assembly has said that the performance of Peter Obi and the Labour Party (LP) in the 2023 general elections showed that youths and the middle class are getting tired of the older generation who have been in government for decades.

Ndume stated this when he appeared on Channels TV on Saturday, April 2.

Asked if the outcome of the polls fitted his expectations, Ndume said;





“Yeah, but there were surprises in some places – Lagos, (and the) South-East. The performance of LP actually is above my expectation.”





Ndume, the Chairman of the Senate Committee on Army, has been in the National Assembly for 20 years. The chieftain of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) said he never thought that the flag bearer of the Labour Party, Peter Obi could get over six million votes at the poll over a month ago.

Ndume said;

“Yeah, even in the general elections all over, especially. He (Obi) had six million votes. It goes to tell something that people don’t talk about: and that is to say that the signs are out there that the middle income group or social group and the youths are getting tired of the – do I even include myself? — upper level: people in their 70s and 80s who have been in the corridors of power since they were in their 30s.”

