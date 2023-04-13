Two Killed As Bus Collides With Trailer In Lagos

Published:

Two persons died in an accident on Wednesday after a commercial bus plying one-way rammed into a trailer on the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway.

The bus coming from Lagos inward Ogun State split into two after colliding with the trailer, killed two passengers on board.

It was gathered that the accident occurred around 7pm. Bodies were also being loaded inside a truck.

When contacted, the Federal Road Safety Corps Sector Commander, Mr Babatunde Farinloye, confirmed the incident and said, “two people died and 14 persons were injured.”

The driver of the fully loaded 18-seater bus with number plate AKD-11-XA was said to have avoided the traffic at Berger inward Ogun when he diverted to the one-way route.

He however tried to avoid the police officers on his way close to Kara Bridge when it collided with an oncoming truck.

The deceased victims have been evacuated by officials of the Federal Road Safety Corps, while the injured passengers were taken to the hospital.





Share This