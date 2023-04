Published:

An eight-storey building situated inside the luxurious Banana Island in Lagos State has collapsed.

The building, sources said, is Joe Faraday’s site with ongoing construction works inside it.

A source said while it is unsure what triggered the collapse, concreting was ongoing on the sixth floor before the collapse.

A terse statement by NEMA said workers are trapped in the building and its officials are mobilising the response team to rescue the trapped victims

Video









