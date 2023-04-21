Twitter Removes Davido, Burna Boy, Wizkid, Verification Tags

Published:

Nigerian singers, Davido, Burna Boy, and Wizkid verification badges have been removed on the microblogging platform, Twitter.

Checks on Thursday showed that the verification badges on their account have been removed.

This new development may be connected to the non-payment of their verification subscription fee announced by Twitter Chief Executive Officer, Elon Musk.

Elon Musk had announced the final date for the free Blue badge removal via his verified account badges to be on April 20, 2023.

