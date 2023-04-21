" Asari " Assassinated In Port Harcourt

Published:

The recent clash among rival cult groups in the Diobu axis of Port Harcourt continued on Wednesday night with one shot dead





The latest victim, popularly known as Asari, who was in his twenties, was killed at about 7:55 pm along Ekwe/Ikwerre road, Mile 3 Diobu in the metropolis.





Eyewitnesses said ‘Asari’ was standing with some persons when about five armed men came out from a car, rained bullets on him and zoomed off.





According to the newspaper, sources said the killing was said to be a supremacy war between two suspected factions of ‘D12 and Blackies’ cult gangs.





One of the eyewitnesses also said that the cult groups have alliances.





“The Deygbam cult groups (History and Black Axe Houses) that are affiliated to the D12 and BS houses of Deygbam cult groups respectively





“They were recently engaged in a shoot out at Elechi beach in Mile 1 Diobu PortHarcourt last Tuesday which claimed two lives. Now the war has spread to Mile 3,” the source said.





It was gathered that the shooting caused pandemonium, as passersby, road users and commuters scampered to safety while roadside traders within the scene hurriedly closed business for the day.





Speaking of the incident, a vigilante and Chief Security Officer of Nkpolu Oroworukwo in Mile 3 Diobu, Godstime Ihunwo, confirmed the identity of the victim.





He disclosed that persons believed to be members of the victim’s cult gang carted away his corpse before his team and policemen returned to the scene.





Ihunwo stated, “At about 8 pm on Wednesday, we heard two gunshots at IKwerre road /Ekwe Street opposite Bishop Okoye Street and quickly rushed down to the scene.





“On reaching there, we saw a young man known and called ‘Asari’ laying dead and immediately we approached the Nkpolu Police station to tender our report.





“As we and the police were coming back to inspect the corpse, we got a report that some unknown gunmen drove with one Jetta and one Mazda and made away with the corpse.”





When contacted, the spokesperson for the state police command, Grace Iringe-Koko, said she heard about the incident but was yet to be briefed officially on it.





“I will get back to you as soon as I receive the situation report this morning,” Iringe-Koko said.

