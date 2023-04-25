Trending Video :Lagos CP Removes DPO Over Handling Of Case Of Lady Sexually " Harassed " By Man

Published:

The Lagos State Commissioner of Police Idowu Omohunwa has removed the DPO of Mushin Police Station over his handling of the case of a young lady whose video trended on social media few days back

The lady who accused one Bebex of sexually harassing her in his bid to touch her breast at Mushin area later renounced her story in a follow up video

The action solicited the reaction of many Nigerians who opined that she must have been threatened to recount

The incident caught the attention of Lagos State Police Commissioner who personally took over the investigation





This was the outcome of the investigation as narrated by Lagos State Police Spokesman Benjamin Hundeyin today via his Twitter handle



"Due to multifarious interests in this matter and the need to ensure justice, @LagosPoliceNG CP Idowu Owohunwa is personally interviewing all parties in this case. @Lagosdsva, community members, landlord association, councilor representing the area

It is elating and morale-boosting that we now have a willing complainant and as a result, a tenable case to present in court.

CP Idowu Owohunwa, having carefully listened to all parties, has established that there are indeed cases to answer and has therefore directed that the matter be charged to court immediately.

The CP also identified professional misconduct on the part of some of the police officers involved in the case. For this, the Command Provost has been directed to immediately commence disciplinary action against the officers concerned.

And finally, the DPO Mushin, in whose Divison all the officers aforementioned are serving, has been relieved of his posting with immediate effect.

At the hearing today were the Committee for the Defence of Human Rights (CDHR), Omolara and family, Bebex and his employees, and lawyers representing both sides "

