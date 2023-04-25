Breaking : You Can Now Operate Your WhatsApp Account On Four Different Phones

Published:

News obtained by CKN News indicates that users of WhatsApp can now operate their accounts in four different phones

This was a message from the owner of WhatsApp Mark Zuckerberg as well as WhatsApp on Tuesday

"Starting today, you can log into the same WhatsApp account on up to four phones"

Source : Mark Zuckerberg

Source : Mark Zuckerberg

https://m.facebook.com/story.php?story_fbid=pfbid0hn5uUBpybD8zcv6CQdDZewhtDnDoATyftVMxcjpuPWkyZwC1neALKyBqzjzZLtHXl&id=4&mibextid=Nif5oz





Now you can use the same WhatsApp account on multiple phones 📱📞 ☎️ 📲

Link up to 4 other devices to your account so you can easily switch between phones without signing out and pick your chats up right where you left off.

https://fb.watch/k7LNM6z6Q3/











