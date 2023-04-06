Sorry State Of Nigeria's Ex International Emmanuel Ebiede

Published:

Former Flying Eagles of Nigeria midfielder, Emmanuel Ebiede is seriously sick and needs our help.

Ebiede played for the defunct Sharks of Port Harcourt in 1994.

He joined Belgian First Division side SC Eendracht Aalst at the age of 16 and played 34 times for them scoring four times during the period.

In 1997 he moved to SC Heerenveen of the Dutch Eredivisie and find the back of the net two times in 36 appearances.

The former Sharks man also had some stints in the Middle East donning the colors of Al Jazira, Al Ain, Al Dafra among others and made three appearances for Nigeria.





Share This