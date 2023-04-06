PLEASE LET'S HELP Ifedayo Adeoni LIVE

Published:

CANCER PATIENT

Donate To Help Oluwayinka Ife Adeoni To Undergo Chemotherapy, Radiotherapy, And Further Treatment For Cancer

Oluwayinka is our friend and we are supporting and praying for her to recover and beat this deadly condition.

Please read her story below. Thank you

My name is Oluwayinka Ife Adeoni. I am a software engineer, an event planner, and a mother of two beautiful kids. I have been terribly sick for over 2 years now.. but I was diagnosed in 2022... (Invasive ductal carcinoma triple negative) stage 3.

I have tried all I could to stay alive. Had a lumpectomy and mastectomy procedure, and done a few chemotherapy sessions but my financial capability had been stretched lately.

I thought I could do it all by myself. I am so sorry if few people that are close to me get to know about this journey now..

Please I need your financial, physical, and mental support now. I am so drained. Need to stay alive for my kids.. if anything goes wrong they would be left all alone by themselves.

I believe I will beat this deadly disease but I need your huge support to get me back on my feet in no time.

May God bless you abundantly as you support this cause.

Thank you so much.





Goldfund

https://www.gofundme.com/f/chemotherapy-radiotherapy-and-further-treatment?utm_source=customer&utm_medium=copy_link&utm_campaign=p_cf+share-flow-1





Local Bank Details





Ife Adeoni





Zenith bank





2254561850

