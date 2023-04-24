Security Agents Arrest Ex Boyfriend Of Nollywood Actress Empress Njamah Who Leaked Her Nude Videos

Published:

Ex boyfriend of Nollywood actress Empress Njamah has been arrested after he leaked multiple nude videos of her

He has been on the run for months

This was revealed by her fellow actress Tonto Dikeh on a post on Instagram

It will be recalled that the Liberian man identified as Josh Wade fled the country after leaking Empress’ nude pictures and videos

In a video shared online, he was spotted in handcuffs while being led out by Liberian security operatives.

Empress confirmed at the time the nudes were hers, she revealed that Wade gained access into her life when she was vulnerable from the death of Ada Ameh and he took advantage of her vulnerability to allegedly dupe and blackmail her.





She also admitted that Wade had an intimate video of her but says he is the one in the video with her, not another man as he claimed.

She said he filmed it in her house without her knowledge but hid his face.

She also alleged that he assaulted and abused her in her home and she was his victim until she worked up the courage to run.

CKN News cannot confirm if he will be repatriated to Nigeria to face criminal charges





Video of his arrest as posted by Tonto Dikeh

https://www.instagram.com/reel/Cra5RZaoHTx/?igshid=YmMyMTA2M2Y=











