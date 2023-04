Published:

Barely 35 days to his inauguration on May 29, the President-elect, Bola Tinubu and his wife Remi, arrived Nigeria on Monday after a one-month trip to France.

CKN NEWS reports Tinubu left the country for France on Tuesday, March 21 to rest and plan the transition programme ahead of his inauguration on May 29.





They were recieved at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International airport Abuja by friends , party faithfuls and other Nigerians









Share This