These are the Policemen who slapped a motorist on the road in Rivers State.

They are inspector Adejoh Siaka; Inspector Friday Obaka, and Sgt. Ndiwa Kpuebari all from Rivers State command

They reported at the Force Headquarters today, Tuesday, 11th April Trial will soon commence according to Police Spokesman Adejobi Olumuyiwa

The force said it will update Nigerians as soon as possible as the investigation progresses

