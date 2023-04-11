Breaking :Former Anambra Governor Chinwoke Mbadinuju Dies At 78

Published:

The former Governor of Anambra State, His Excellency, Dr Chinwoke Mbadinuju (Odera) dies at 78.

In a press Statement today by Cheta Chinwoke Mbadinuju (Esq) on behalf of the family confirmed his death.





PRESS STATEMENT





NOTIFICATION OF THE TRANSITION OF DR. CHINWOKE MBADINUJU (ODERA)





With heavy hearts but utmost gratitude to God for a life well spent, we announce the passing of our father, grand father, uncle, friend and associate, Dr. Chinwoke Mbadinuju, a former governor of Anambra State and elder statesman.





ODERA as he was fondly called, passed peacefully at the age of 78 years on the morning of the 11th of April, 2023 at the National Hospital Abuja after a brief illness, surrounded by his family and loved ones.





At this trying time, we pray for God's grace and mercy upon him and those left behind to mourn him. His funeral arrangements will be announced in due course by the family.





Cheta Chinwoke Mbadinuju, Esq

On behalf of the Mbadinuju Family





May His Soul Rest In Peace, Amen 🙏





