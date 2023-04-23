Sunday, 23 April 2023

Picture Of Mother Carrying Young Son Killed By Security Agent In Imo Trending On Social Media

Published: April 23, 2023


 

This is a trending picture of a mother carrying the lifeless body of her only son after being hit by a stray bullet in Imo State

According to report, a civil defence officer opened fire at a popular junction in Owerri, Imo State and the stray bullet hit the child and he died instantly 


CKN News could not ascertain if the security personnel has been arrested 

The picture has elicited so much condemnation by Nigerians on social media 

They called for the immediate arrest and prosecution of the culprit 


