Two years after the abduction of dozens of schoolgirls from Federal Government College Birnin Yauri in Kebbi State, four of the remaining 11 girls abducted by the bandits have regained their freedom

This was disclosed by the school authority at the weekend

The fate of the remaining girls was unknown

They were part of a growing students kidnapped in the North in the past few years

Over a 100 girls abducted in Chibok Borno State are yet to be released by their captors

