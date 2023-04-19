Osita Chidoka's Family Release Burial Programme For Mother

The family of former Minister of Aviation and FRSC Corps Marshal Osita Chidoka has released this funeral programme for their late mother who died recently
Forever In Our Hearts (Funeral Program)
With gratitude to God for a life well-lived, we announce the transition to glory of our mother & grand mother
Deaconess Victoria Nneka Chidoka (Nee Nzelu)
1948 - 2023
Service of Songs in Lagos
DATE: Tuesday May 9th 2023
VENUE: Sheba Event Center 20 Mobolaji Bank Anthony Way, Ikeja, Lagos
TIME: 5pm
Service of Songs in Obosi
DATE: Thursday May 11th 2023
VENUE: Chidoka's compound behind St. Andrews Anglican Church, Obinagu, Ire, Obosi, Anambra State
TIME: 6pm
Funeral Service
DATE: Friday May 12th 2023
VENUE: St Andrews Anglican Church, Obosi
INTERNMENT: Chidoka's compound behind St. Andrews Anglican Church, Obosi
RECEPTION: Central School Obosi beside St AndrewsAnglican Church, Obosi.
TIME: 10am
Outing Service
DATE: Sunday May 14th 2023
VENUE: St Andrews Anglican Church Obosi
TIME: 9am
RSVP
Chief Osita Chidoka (Ike Obosi): +234 803 445 5037.
Hon Obinna Chidoka (Ife Idemili) +234 083 311 1425.
