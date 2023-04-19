Osita Chidoka's Family Release Burial Programme For Mother

Published:

The family of former Minister of Aviation and FRSC Corps Marshal Osita Chidoka has released this funeral programme for their late mother who died recently

Forever In Our Hearts (Funeral Program)

With gratitude to God for a life well-lived, we announce the transition to glory of our mother & grand mother

Deaconess Victoria Nneka Chidoka (Nee Nzelu)

1948 - 2023





Service of Songs in Lagos

DATE: Tuesday May 9th 2023

VENUE: Sheba Event Center 20 Mobolaji Bank Anthony Way, Ikeja, Lagos

TIME: 5pm





Service of Songs in Obosi

DATE: Thursday May 11th 2023

VENUE: Chidoka's compound behind St. Andrews Anglican Church, Obinagu, Ire, Obosi, Anambra State

TIME: 6pm





Funeral Service

DATE: Friday May 12th 2023

VENUE: St Andrews Anglican Church, Obosi





INTERNMENT: Chidoka's compound behind St. Andrews Anglican Church, Obosi





RECEPTION: Central School Obosi beside St AndrewsAnglican Church, Obosi.

TIME: 10am





Outing Service

DATE: Sunday May 14th 2023

VENUE: St Andrews Anglican Church Obosi

TIME: 9am





RSVP

Chief Osita Chidoka (Ike Obosi): +234 803 445 5037.

Hon Obinna Chidoka (Ife Idemili) +234 083 311 1425.

Share This