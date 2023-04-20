Man Chains, Starves His Two Children To Death In Ogun

Published:

A 45-year-old man, Gbenga Ogunfadeke, has been arrested for allegedly chaining and locking his two children in solitary confinement which led to their death.

The suspect was arrested on Tuesday in Ibiade, Ogunwaterside Local Government Area of the state by men of the State Security Network, otherwise known as the Amotekun Corps.

The state Commander of Amotekun, David Akinremi, confirmed the arrest of the suspect in a statement made available to journalists in Abeokuta on Wednesday.

According to the Amotekun commandant, the suspect, a father of three, who accused his children of stealing, chained and locked them in solitary confinement, without food and water for over three months which led to the death of two of the children.

