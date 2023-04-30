Nigerian Evacuees From Sudan Denied Entry Into Egypt

Published:

Some parents of stranded Nigerian students in Sudan are considering transporting their children to Port Sudan, a city still operating international flights in the war-torn county.

The Federal Government had made arrangement for Sudan evacuees to be moved to Cairo, capital of Egypt, by road from where they would join flights back home.

However, the Egyptian authorities have denied affected Nigerians entry into their country despite repeated pleas.

Nigerians, who departed Khartoum, Sudanese capital, on Wednesday have not been allowed entrance into the country CKN News gathered

There have not been any word from Nigerian Government on the latest development

Share This