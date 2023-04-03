NCC Tracking And Monitoring Peter Obi's Phones, Conversations..Media Aide

Published:

The Media Adviser to the Labour Party (LP) presidential flagbearer, Peter Obi, Valentine Obienyem, has raised the alarm over what he calls a “clandestine plot” to arrest and prosecute the former Anambra State governor on treasonable charges.

Obienyem, in a statement on Sunday night, claimed the Obi media team had discovered that the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) was tracking and reviewing Obi’s telephone conversations in the last three years in a bid to see if he, at anytime, said anything about an interim government in a bid to arrest and prosecute him for treason.

“They are reviewing all calls Obi made in the last three years, and especially now to see if he mentioned Interim Government or anything that will make them prosecute him for treason when and if they take over,” Obienyem wrote on his Facebook page.

Obienyem, while also reacting to the widespread controversy surrounding the alleged conversation of his principal with Bishop David Oyedepo of the Living Faith Church, said the leaked audio was not only doctored, but was edited out of context.

Obienyem further accused the NCC of conniving with a certain “Nnewi Prodigal Brother” to leak a private conversation and edit it to suit their narratives.

“The badly doctored conservation with Bishop Oyedepo released by our “Nnewi Prodigal Brother” is the much they have discovered so far,” Obienyem said.

“They edited out the Muslim-Muslim ticket that led to the discussion, where Obi said that in a society like ours, religious balancing was a necessary consideration and that their recklessness had made Christians to assume it was a religious war.

“I heard they set up a Committee made up of some Communications experts, headed by our prodigal brother from Nnewi.”

