N5m Fine : Channels TV Presenter Seun Okinbaloye To NBC, Nigeria Belongs To All Of Us

Channels Television presenter, Seun Okinbaloye, has reacted to the N5 million fine slammed on the TV station by the National Broadcasting Commission, stating that the media will not be silenced as Nigeria belongs to everyone.

Okinbaloye was the anchor of the programme: “Talking Politics,” over which Channels TV was fined N5m by the NBC.

This followed his interview with the vice presidential candidate of the Labour Party in the February 25, 2023 election, Datti Baba-Ahmed, on March 22, 2023, over which the All Progressives Congress Presidential Campaign Council complained to the NBC.

The letter of complaint by the Director of Media and Publicity of the APC PCC, Bayo Onanuga accused Channels TV of not stopping Baba-Ahmed from making inflammatory comments.

He had called in the Chief Justice of Nigeria, Justice Kayode Ariwoola, not to swear in the President-Elect, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, on May 29, 2023 and also on President Muhammadu Buhari to stop the inauguration of the APC candidate in the poll.

Baba-Ahmed had said during the interview: “Whoever swears in Mr Tinubu, has ended Democracy in Nigeria.

“Mr. President, do not hold that inauguration.

“CJN, your lordship, do not partake in unconstitutionality.

“I am taking this risks for the sake of my country.

“Yes, it is extreme and I am saying it.

“It was more extreme for (Prof. Mahmood) Yakubu (INEC Chair) to issue that Certificate (of Return).

“It was reckless.

“He is putting all our lives in danger.

“All of us.

“I am telling you that on the 29th of May, 2023, if he swears in Tinubu as this result is, you have ended democracy, whoever you are.

“You cannot swear in people who have not met constitutional requirements.

“If you do that, you have done something unlawful, something unconstitutional.

“And I am repeating it, whoever does not meet the constitutional requirement must not, must never be sworn in.

“You said my name.

“If you like I can say it again.

“I am Datti Baba-Ahmed.”

Reacting to this in the Sunday edition of his programme, Okinbaloye said: “I want to take a moment to acknowledge the challenges that we as a media industry are facing in Nigeria.

“Events in the past days have created an environment of fear and uncertainty and threatened the freedom of speech and integrity of the media landscape but in spite of these challenges, we as journalists and broadcasters remain committed to our duty to inform, educate and entertain our audience.

“We at Channels TV indulge in only reasonable and professional journalism.

“In the face of popular and reckless practice, we play clean and descent, even when it looks or sounds unpopular with the crowd or online mob.

“We do it not only for today, but for the future and the sustenance of our profession others want to destroy but we want to protect it.

“We will not be deterred by these obstacles.

“We will continue to stand up for what is right and speak truth to power, even in the face of adversity.

“We will remain brave, strong and resilient and we will not let our voices be silenced.

“Nigeria belongs to all of us.”





