Lagos Govt To Repair Third Mainland Bridge On Sunday

The Lagos State Government says rehabilitation work will be carried out on the Third Mainland Bridge on Sunday, April 2 to repair bad sections of the road.





The state Commissioner for Transportation, Dr. Frederic Oladeinde, said this in a statement on Saturday, April 1.





The commissioner disclosed traffic diversion plans for the rehabilitation process will happen between 9 am and 4 pm.





Oladeinde explained that traffic would be diverted from one lane to another lane at the identified failed asphaltic sections on the bridge.





He assured Lagosians that the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) would direct traffic to ameliorate the inconveniences.

