Breaking: Lagos State Govt Denies Abolishing Eze Igbo Titles In Lagos

The Lagos State government said it has not abolished all Eze Ndigbo titles in the state at present, describing the reports making the rounds as “April fool.”

The clarification came following viral reports on social media on Saturday that the state government has abolished Eze Ndigbo titles in Lagos.

This came on the arrest of Eze Ndigbo, Ajao Estate of the state after releasing a video calling for an invasion of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, into Lagos for the protection of Igbo properties, especially, in markets across the state.

According to the Eze Ndigbo, Ajao Estate,“We will invite IPOB terrorism to Lagos to protect our properties in Lagos and combat anyone against us. Let my voice go viral.”

Reacting to the abolishment of Nze Ndigbo titles in the state, when contacted, Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Gbenga Omotoso, debunked it.

Omotoso simply said, “It seems like April fool. Let’s ignore now.”

Meanwhile, the reports going on social media read: “Lagos State Government, LASG abolishes all Eze Ndigbo titles in the State with immediate effect, warns all Lagos State Local Government Chairmen to be at alert.”









