INEC Speaks On Tinubu’s Drug Allegations

The Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC , has spoken about Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s drug trafficking allegation and forfeiture mentioned in the election petition of the presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Mr Peter Obi.

Recall that Mr Obi had cited Tinubu’s drug trafficking record in his petition to challenge the latter’s election victory and also call for his disqualification.

The Labour Party presidential candidate filed the petition at the Presidential Election Petition Court in Abuja.

In its response, INEC said it is not aware of the alleged conviction of Tinubu as stated in the referenced paragraphs of Mr Obi’s petition.

The electoral body gave the shortest and dismissive reply while arguing that Tinubu and his running mate, Kashim Shettima are qualified to contest the election.

The court document containing INEC’s response has triggered mixed reactions online.

While myriad of Nigerians have critcized INEC’s response, some quoted the legal principle that says ‘ignorance of the law is not an excuse’.

Recall that the All Progressives Congress, APC, had also responded with objection to the petition filed by Peter Obi, noting that Mr Obi’s petition is on shaky grounds and is thin in facts.

APC’s response to Peter Obi’s petition reads in part:“APC has now responded with Objection to Petition & Reply to Petitons filed by AA, APP, APM & LP. The frivolities put together as Petitions have been laid bare..

