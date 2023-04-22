Davido To Feature On Glo-Sponsored CNN African Voices

Published:

This weekend’s episode of the weekly African Voices, sponsored by Nigeria's telecom giant, Globacom, will feature one of the country's most famous singer, David Adedeji Adeleke aka Davido.

Davido, a 2015 graduate of Music from Babcock University, Nigeria, hit the limelight after releasing his debut album, Omo Baba Olowo (2012) featuring popular "Dami Duro", the second single track. Six additional singles including "Back When", "Ekuro", "Overseas", "All of You", "Gbon Gbon", and "Feel Alright"—were taken from the album.

In 2012, Davido got his first national recognition, winning the Next Rated award at The Headies. He then quickly perfected his craft, coming out with mega hits entitled "Gobe", "One of a Kind", "Skelewu", "Aye", "Tchelete (Goodlife)", "Naughty", "Owo Ni Koko", "The Sound" and "The Money" between 2013 and 2015.

More national and international recognitions were to follow, including Best International Act at the 2018 BET Awards and by 2019, he was listed as one of the Top 100 most influential Africans by New African magazine and in February 2021, appeared on Time magazine's Time 100 Next List.

CNN African Voices comes up on Channel 401 Saturday at 11.30a.m, with repeat episode on Sunday 4.30a.m. and 7.30 p.m. on the same channel.

