Former CPS Enyinnaya Appolos Pens Thank You Message To Boss Gov Okezie Ikpeazu

Thank You Is Not Enough…By Enyinnaya Appolos

Governor Okezie Ikpeazu, my Boss, assuming you came to Isiko in January 2014, and asked Amala-Isiko to give you one of their sons who will work with you, nobody would have remembered me, son of an illiterate - Appolos Abakwuo Odingwa - a nobody in Isiko. It would not have been me.

Even if I indicated interest to be the one, I would have been reminded that I am from Ezi Umuodingwa, the supposed ‘never-do-well family of Isiko’.

After all, we don’t have land and palm plantation.

I would have been asked to get lost, an ordinary holder of OND in Mass Communication, when there are university degree holders. They would have asked me: ‘who is your father’? Fortunately, God rules over the affairs of men. For, ‘Not by might nor by power, but by my Spirit.’





My decision to dump Okada riding and newspaper vending in Port Harcourt in 2002, to seek admission to read Mass Communication, at Federal Polytechnic, Oko, and my decision in January 2007, to go to Lagos for my one-year IT in a media house, after my OND, despite a late-hour disappointment by an Isiko big man, separated, and prepared me for the jobs you gave me.

All thanks must go to God in heaven, who promises to send rain at the proper time from His rich treasury in the heavens and bless the work of my hand, making me a lender to many, and not a borrower, in Isiko and beyond.

Your Excellency, before I go further, permit me to use this opportunity to thank and appreciate Mr. Gabriel Akinadewo, a Yoruba man, who didn’t know me, but accepted me, when we first met on 23rd January 2007, in the newsroom of The Nation Newspaper, Fatai Atere Way, Matori, Oshodi, Lagos, where he was the Group Political Editor of the Newspaper at the time.

Mr. Akinadewo engaged me immediately Mr. Sam Omatseye, the Editorial Board Chairman, approved my application for one-year IT with the Newspaper.

Mr. Akinadewo mentored me in journalism and gave me space to practise and improve on the job. He took me along to the defunct Nigerian Compass Newspaper, Lagos/Ibadan Expressway, where I worked closely with him for more than six years. He approved my relocation to Abuja on transfer, from Lagos in 2010.

Relocating to Abuja marked a turning point in my life and my career.

Your Excellency, it was in Abuja that I met you. If Mr. Akinadewo didn’t approve my transfer to Abuja in 2010, I would not have met you, let alone working with you.

Mr. Governor Sir, please permit me again to thank Rt. Hon. Uzo Azubuike.

He was the one God used to introduce you to me. When Hon. Azubuike arrived in Abuja after the 2011 election, to represent Aba North/Aba South Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives, I was just a year older in Abuja. Though I was working in the National Assembly, where Compass Newspaper posted me to cover the Senate, just like Mr. Akinadewo, Hon. Azubuike took me as one of his own. He gave me unrestricted access to his office and his house. I enjoyed a closer relationship with him, than any Ngwa lawmaker in the National Assembly at that time. Hon. Azubuike made me a part of his political family. He ensured that I travelled with him and members of House of Representatives Committee on Public Petition, which he was chairman, on some of their oversight engagements that required media coverage.

When Hon. Azubuike indicated interest to run for governor of Abia State in 2015, he made me a part of his team. When it became obvious that his governorship ambition will not materialise at that time, he called me into his office and asked me: ‘Do you know Dr. Okezie Ikpeazu? He will be the next governor of Abia in 2015.” The rest is now history.

Before then, I had known Chief Raymond Aliga, a Lagos-based businessman, who was supporting Chief Acho Nwakanma for governor in 2015.

I told Aliga that Uzo was closer to becoming governor, than Acho. I introduced Aliga to Uzo. They had their first meeting at TopRank Hotel in Area 11, Abuja, and another meeting at Radisson Blu Hotel, VI Lagos.

Immediately Uzo told me that Dr. Ikpeazu will be governor, the first person I gave the information was Aliga. At first, Aliga never believed me. Later he called and told me he was coming to Abuja with Dr. Ikpeazu, and ask me to come to the airport to pick him up, as I always do. (By then, I had bought my first car and was living comfortably in Abuja). The story is for another day.

Finally, Governor, I met you through Chief Aliga, I became an errand boy to the team that came to Abuja with you. That team was made up of the late Chief Chijioke Nwakodo, Hon. D.K Uduma, Hon. Chinedum Elechi, Hon. Darlington Nwokocha, Elder John Nwangborogwu, Engr. Enyinnaya Nwafo and Chief Aliga, among others.

Before coming to Abia in January 2014 to become an active member of your governorship team, I was enjoying my job as a journalist, working with the defunct Union Newspapers with a salary of over N200,000 monthly. The decision to resign and join Dr. Ikpeazu was a difficult one.

My Editor in Chief, Mr. Emma Agu, who didn’t want to lose a ‘smart reporter’ like me, according to him, stood by me.

After I was able to convince him of the need for me to go to Abia and join your team, he agreed that I should go. He asked me to bring my resignation letter. He told me he would keep my resignation letter with him. He paid me three months salary after I had resigned, and I was already in Abia. He told me that if you didn’t secure the governorship ticket, I should return to Abuja and take my job.

He supported me, that is why I must also thank him here.

Dear Governor Okezie Ikpeazu, indeed, thank you is not enough. Working with you was divine. It shaped my life.

Politically, you created the brand: ENYINNAYA APPOLOS. I give it to you, sir.

You didn’t treat me as an appointee. I remained an inner member of the team. Even when friends I met while working with you turned enemies, you kept me close. The reason, I didn’t know, because you had options. You changed my life in so many ways.

Working with you was a mixed bag. Everything was inside the bag. I am not a perfect person, I have my flaws and faults which you tolerated. For personal reasons, I maintained my work with you in your office. I was never interested in any other office, this decision was used against me at some point, but I am happy I stood my ground with your support.

As your Personal Assistant, you allowed me to discharge my duties, even when some of my actions were against your interests and lifestyle. That was why at some points, you called me your “rottweiler”.

As your Chief Press Secretary, again, you allowed me to do my job and also allowed every benefit that comes with the office. You didn’t withhold any from me.

When you appointed me your Adviser on Media, you gave me my brief, and you and I agreed that I will be more distant from you, for obvious personal reasons. Again, you never denied me the opportunities and benefits of the office.

You have a good heart. I remember your words to me in a private conversation after I was appointed your Media Adviser; you said to me: “Make every effort never to harbor bitterness, no person can stop a man with a clean heart.”





I am not perfect, I am a man with lots of faults, but you tolerated me, and gave me opportunities to prove myself, and improve in areas I have issues. Through you, I met people I appreciate their relationships, some of which will remain for a lifetime. I also met people whose relationships thought me about life’s obvious realities. In all, I appreciate every shades of the experiences and lessons learned.

Dear Governor, you are a patient and tolerant leader, I have learned that from you. I have also learned from you the temperament of 'stomaching' every nonsense and ability to navigate with positive energy in most difficult situations. I have learned not to despair, even in betrayal circumstances by close associates.

Working with you exposed me to the good, the bad and the ugly. I have come to agree that there must come a time to rethink, to learn, unlearn and relearn. I have also come to appreciate that in life, you win some, you learn some and keep moving with positive energy, working smart with hopes of a better future.

Working with you gave me opportunities that have improved my life, my career, my family and some of my acquaintances. You ignited the light on my dreams of becoming a media entrepreneur.

You did a lot for me that this space won’t be enough to expound your contribution to my developments and achievements in the last eight years.

I am happy that I didn’t become a failure. Through your kindness and support, I disappointed those who wished me failure, hence they became envious of the success that God, through you, brought upon me. I am grateful Sir. I am more careful and wiser now.

I am happy I began this journey with you and also ending it with you. Thank you for the opportunity. A new chapter of relationship is opened between us. You remain my Boss, and I am at your service anytime.

Your actions and inactions, as Governor of Abia State for eight years, are human. You changed the narrative. We are leaving Abia better than we met her. You have done your best for Abia. Posterity will surely be kind to you. God will surely reward your good heart.

I am proud of you sir. I appreciate. I am indebted to you. Still, thank you is not enough.

Enyinnaya Appolos

April 11, 2023.

