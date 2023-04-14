CKN ELECTED COUNCIL MEMBER OF INSTITUTE OF PERSONALITY DEVELOPMENT & CUSTOMER RELATIONSHIP MANAGEMENT OF NIGERIA

Published:

Renowned media practitioner Chris Kehinde Nwandu has been elected as a Council Member and Director , Membership Services Of Institute Of Personality Development And Customer Relationship Management https://ipdcrm.org/

This was contained in a letter addressed to the Publisher and Editor in Chief of CKN NEWS Media Group signed by the President of the Institute Dr Ayobami Owolabi FPD-CR and Registrar Prof Lambert Ihebuzor FPD-CR

The appointment according to the Institute is for a period of two years

According to the Institute, the decision was reached at its Council meeting held on 13th March 2023 based on his " itinerary as an international business executive and media guru "





The Institute has the following objectives

i. To build members with winning personalities and poise: members who will exude positive confidence, inspire trust, portray authority, command respect, project personal power, sociable and personable.

ii. To develop, equip and hone members’ proficiency in the development of unique soft and life skills, necessary for human capacity development and organisational sustainability.

iii. To bridge the gap between personality development and customer relationship management for Organisational and National progress.

iv. To keep members constantly abreast of best practices in the field of personality development and customer relationship management.

v. To equip members with the following abilities and capabilities:

– Impression management capabilities (Dress Sense)

– Influence others positively for higher productivity

– Ability to optimize team performance, narrow gaps and differences

– Ability to understand customer relationship challenges and proffer recovery process

– Project positive confidence in business and social, religious and cultural circles.

– Practice thoughtful manners for personal development and organizational growth

– Manage others more efficiently and delegate tasks more appropriately

vi. Power-up non-verbal skills and optimize effective communication and impression management capabilities.

vii. To examine and license career oriented individuals (Accountant, Journalist, PR Practitioner, Lecturer/Academician, Teacher, Clergy, Politician, Engineer, Banker etc) in becoming a professional PD – CR Manager

viii. To develop and constantly research and create a body of knowledge and innovative solutions that are proactive to the dynamic needs of our members and our areas of influence.

ix. To inculcate high level of professional discipline amongst members in the discharge of their responsibilities in their respective organizations, vocations and careers

x. To formulate and regulate policies that will promote the practice of Personal Development and Customer Relationship Management

xi. To promote standards that will enhance and sustain excellent Customer Relations through the instrumentation of strategic personality development management

xii. To publish Research Works / Books, Newsletters, Pamphlets, Magazines etc in pursuit of professional excellence

xiii. To promote the lofty ideals of IPD – CRM, Nigeria, in the media; print, electronics, social etc to further the stated objectives / professional learning outcomes of the Institute.

xiv. To brand a member with professional image that will complement his or her professional competence

Other Members of the Council are

Prof Jide Owoeye





Dr Mrs Bola Ayeni





Prof Lambert Ihebuzor





Oba F E O Akinruntan





Prof K A Adeyemo





Dr Oludare Akande





Prof Godwin Oyedokun





Mrs Modupe Owolabi





Dr Yunus Adeigbe





Dr Mrs Nwakaego Eleje





Ibrahim Usman Yakassai





For more details about the Institute visit

https://ipdcrm.org/











