FG To Spend $1.2m To Purchase 40 Buses To Evacuate Stranded Nigerians In Sudan

The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffery Onyeama, says the Federal government will be spending $1.2 million to purchase 40 luxurious buses to be used for the evacuation of Nigerians trapped in Sudan.

CKN News reports that Onyeama disclosed this while speaking to state house correspondents after the Federal Executive Council meeting. Onyeama said the Federal government will evacuate citizens within days despite the 72-hour ceasefire agreement in Sudan.

He said women and children will be given utmost priority during the evacuation process. Affirming that no Nigerian life has been lost so far, the Minister of State for foreign affairs, Zubairu Dada stated that the first batch of Nigerians are being conveyed as of now, noting that citizens will be conveyed via buses through Egypt and consequently airlifted. He also added that Some Nigerians who had already been transported to Saudi Arabia, where a linked-up with the aircraft is imminent.

Earlier today, the Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM) disclosed that some luxurious buses arrived Sudan on Tuesday night with more buses expected to arrive on Wednesday morning with help from the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) and the Nigerian Embassy in Sudan.

