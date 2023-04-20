Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu Replaces Obiozor As Ohaneze President General

Published:

The Government of Imo State has endorsed the Imo State Council of Elders choice of Chief Engr. Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu for the President General of Ohaneze Ndi Igbo.

Governor Hope Uzodimma made the endorsement when he received the Imo State Council of Elders today, at the Exco Chambers, who came to present their resolution for the adoption and implementation of Charter of Equity in political positions across the State.

While commending the Imo State Council of Elders on their choice, His Excellency Distinguished Senator Hope Uzodimma congratulated the Statesman, Chief Iwuanyanwu for accepting to serve Igbos and the Nation in this capacity.

In his remarks, Chief Dr Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu said, this being the first time Igbos unanimously decide on who should lead them, I identify it as a sacred assignment and I am happy to accept this responsibility.

Chief Iwuanyanwu commended the Governor for his leadership capacity and political willpower in the development of the State. He expressed joy on how the reconstructed Owerri-Okigwe road and other roads across the State has improved livelihood in the State.

The State's Elders Council observed a minute silence in honour of the late President-General of Ohaneze Ndi Igbo, Professor George Obiozor.

It is worthy of note, that Imo State still retains the slot of position of the President-General of Ohaneze Ndi Igbo following the demise of Professor George Obiozor.





