Billionaire Femi Egbeoluwa And Wife likely killed By Their Driver Not Gunmen

Published:

More details have emerged concerning the death of aged Lagos couple, Engr. Femi Egbeoluwa and his wife, Funmi, murdered by their domestic staff members.

The driver of the couple murdered in their apartment at 1, Adefolu Drive, Allen Avenue Ikeja, Lagos, last week, has turned himself in, to the Police.

The driver was alleged to have connived with one the house helps to murder the couple, who were preparing to travel abroad for Femi’s routine medical check up, on March 19.

Thereafter, he reportedly went into hiding.

But the Police said it was too early to describe him as a suspect in the murder saga, until investigation was concluded.

Preliminary investigation by the Police, however, revealed that £5,000 meant for late Femi’s medical expenses was stolen.

A relative of the Egbeoluwa, who spoke on the condition of annonimity, disclosed that the driver turned himself in on Wednesday evening.

The relative said, “he (driver) first went to my uncle’s office, he did not see anyone. He left and came back to the office in the evening and still met the place locked. From there he walked to the Police station.

“My uncle and his wife whom I fondly called Baba and mama had none of their children with them because they are all grown and live in their respective houses.

“Their son who was supposed to take them to the airport last week Sunday, came to the house only to meet it in disarray.

“Perhaps, it would have taken a longer time to know what actually happened had he not shown up that day.

“From the information we gathered, mama was the first person they attacked. They used apola (wedge shoes), wood, fists and pliers on her. The bits were were seen on the floor.

“They went upstairs to baba who wasn’t too strong because of his health challenge. They also attacked one of the househelps who was found unconscious in the floor. They left thinking she was dead.

“The first time the house help came out of coma, she murmured ‘’driver, driver’ before she relapsed.

“The building has been sealed by the Police. They said it is part of the forensic investigation.

“Baba was a former Permanent Secretary in the Ogun State Government. He and his wife lived a quiet life. All we demand is a thorough investigation into the murder that will fish out their assailants.”

When contacted, the Lagos State Police Public Relations Officer, SP Benjamin Hudenyin, confirmed that the driver was at the State Criminal Intelligence and Investigations Department, Yaba.

He said, “he reported himself to the State CID on Thursday. But we can not describe him as the suspect yet, as investigation is still ongoing.

“The injured maid is still in the hospital receiving treatment.”

Share This