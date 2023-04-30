Embattled Suspended Adamawa REC Writes IGP

Published:

Suspended Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) for Adamawa State, Hudu Yunusa-Ari has written a letter to the Inspector-General of Police, Usman Alkali Baba, denying claim of trying to scuttle a democratic process.





In the four-page letter dated April 20, the suspended Adamawa REC claimed he acted in accordance with the powers conferred on him by the Electoral Act as the Chief Collation Officer in Adamawa State by declaring the candidate of the All Progressives Congress(APC) as winner of the governorship election in the State.





Ari accused two National Commissioners deployed to the State to supervise the April 15 supplementary election, of collecting bribe from Governor Ahmadu Fintiri to declare him winner of the governorship election in Adamawa State.





He insisted that he tried to “save democracy” by declaring candidate of the APC, Aishatu Dahiru (Binani) as winner of the governorship election, even though it was done before the collation was completed.





Ari also said that he observed as the Chief Collation Officer in the State, that results uploaded on the IREV portal were not signed by him and are therefore null and void.





INEC Chairman, Director General of the DSS and the National Security Advisor were copied in the letter addressed to the Inspector General of Police.

Share This