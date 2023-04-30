Domitilla Copyright Infringement: Court Advice Zeb Ejiro , Ann Njemanze To Settle Out Of Court

Published:









Veteran Nollywood director Zeb Ejiro and actress Anne Njemanze have been ordered by a Lagos High Court to settle their copyright dispute out of court.

The legal battle over the trademark of the iconic Nollywood movie title name, ‘Domitilla’ began when Anne filed a lawsuit against Zeb Ejiro for using the name in his follow up movie Domitilla part 2 released this year without her permission.





It was gathered that the court took the decision after several interventions by many of their colleagues in the industry





Attempt to get both to speak on the latest development was unsuccessful as at the time of going to presss

