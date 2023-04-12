Don’t Plunge Nigeria Into Crisis, Arewa Elders Warn Obi

Published:

A Coalition of Arewa Elders has warned political actors, particularly the presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi to desist forthwith from what they described as ‘unguided post election political utterances.

The elders were of the opinion that such utterances are capable of triggering a repeat of the 1966 coup that led to killings of regional leaders.

The Arewa elders noted that it is on record that Obi engaged in a divisive ethno-religious campaign during the 2023 elections.

Reading the communiqué shortly after its meeting in Arewa House, Kaduna, the chairman of the group, Suleiman Usman Jere,Don’t further expressed worry that the LP presidential candidate has continued to display anti-democratic tendencies, capable of causing civil disobedience and threats.

The elders therefore advised whoever was aggrieved following the outcome of the elections, to seek redress through the courts rather than incite chaos.

“We have x-rayed the situation and we condemn in loud, clear and unambiguous tone, the resort to illegal and unconstitutional ways being pursued by Mr. Peter Obi, Mr. Datti Ahmed and other Labour Party leaders which are capable of truncating our democracy. Unhealthy ethno-religious comments amount to incitement that can lead to public disorder. We recognize the right of anyone aggrieved with the results to challenge the same in Courts.

“The events unfolding in our polity within the Nigerian political landscape calls for concern. We called this Elders Convention to discuss and x-ray certain unhealthy developments, especially after the 2023 General elections.

“To most of us in Northern Nigeria, the events following the 2023 elections are of familiar note, bearing every semblance with events preceding the 1966 coup during which Northern leaders and South West leaders like Sir Ahmadu Bello, the Premier of Northern Nigeria Region, Sir Abubakar Tafawa Balewa, the Prime Minister of Nigeria, Chief Ladoke Akintola and many other Northern leaders were killed in cold blood by Military Officers of Igbo descent.

“Particularly worrisome, are the pronouncements of Mr. Peter Obi and Mr. Datti Ahmed, the Presidential and Vice Presidential candidates of the Labour Party, as well as other Labour Party leaders including sources said to be linked to IPOB, ESN, which are known Terrorist organizations.

“It is on record that Mr. Peter Obi engaged in a very divisive ethno-religious campaign during the 2023 elections and has continued to brazenly display anti-democratic tendencies opting for civil disobedience and threats in place of constitutional means through the Courts.

“We are calling on all our security agencies to be alive to their responsibilities. It amounts to treason for anybody to call for truncating our democracy by whatever guises, be it Interim National Government let alone the call for a military coup. Perpetrators must be arrested and be brought to book with immediate effect!

“Elections have been held and the Winner has emerged. The people of the North massively voted for Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu in National interest. We are mindful of our voting and will stand firmly to protect our Democracy. We remain committed to the May 29th Swearing-in date in line with Nigeria’s constitutional provisions.

“We will not accept the molestation of any Northerner for whatever reason, anywhere in Nigeria as it happened in the past in some parts of the South. We are ready to return any negative attack with equally or more potent positive reaction that will counter it forthwith.

“We remain committed to the unity and corporate existence of the Federal Republic of Nigeria,” the communique read in part.

