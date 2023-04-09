Breaking :Former Minister Of Justice Bola Ajibola Is Dead

Published:

Former Judge of the International Court of Justice, Hague, Netherlands, and proprietor of Crescent University, Prince Abdul-Jabar Bola Ajibola is dead.





It was learnt that the deceased died in the midnight of Sunday at age 89.





Ajibola was an Attorney General and the Minister of Justice of Nigeria from 1985 to 1991 and a Judge of the International Court of Justice from 1991 to 1994. He is President and Founder of Islamic Mission for Africa (IMA) and also the Proprietor of Crescent University, an Islamic, non-sectarian and co-educational institution.





The leader of the Academy of Islamic Propagation (ACADIP), Mallam Yusuf Adepoju confirmed the demise of Ajibola’s death in a statement on Sunday.





He said, “Inna lilahi wa hina illahi rajihunna. The Chairman, Board of Trustees for Academy of Islamic Propagation, ACADIP, Prince Abdul-Jabar Bola Ajibola is dead. May Allah forgive him of all his shortcomings and grant him Al-Jannatul Firdaus. Aamiyn.”

