Actor Yemi Solade Cries Out As He Battles Depression

Nollywood actor, Yemi Solade has left a disturbing post on his Instagram page.

In a now-deleted post, the Yoruba actor cried out to God for help.

Sharing a photo of him looking sober, Yemi Solade hinted at battling depression, though he didn’t give further information.

“GOD Please!”…

Yemi Solade reveals the best way to survive in Nigeria is by joining cult

Just hours ago, the actor had caused a stir online with his opinion on the best way to survive in Nigeria.

According to the talented Yoruba actor, one must belong to a cult to live and survive.

“Nigeria. To live and survive in it, one MUST belong to the cult”.

He added his statement is real. “It is real”.





Yemi Solade finally reveals why he is not friends with many of his colleagues

In other news, Yemi Solade revealed why some of his fellow actors don’t like him.

In a chat with City People, he said “There is this particular practice in the Yoruba movie industry, it is called: I do for you, you do for me. It works for some people but not for me because I didn’t run a clique. They will invite stars to the location, end up giving them money just for fuel, and end up running around society with men and women for bigger survival. So, I chose to remain the consummate actor that I am. To just be different, to do my craft and collect good fees and live a normal life

I was doing my thing differently and I had issues because they saw me as someone arrogant and doing something they were not used to. They concluded I was just one guy that just came to have a feel of the industry

