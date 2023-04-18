Actor Tchidi Chikere Remarries After Two Failed Marriages ( See Pictures Of Ex Wives )

Published:

Nollywood actor, Tchidi Chikere, has tied the knot for the third time.

The actor made this known via his Instagram account on Monday.

Chikere posted a photo of himself and his wife, showing her engagement ring, and stated that he is okay and happy.





He wrote, “Married! We did it here some months ago..just so my friends and fans know I'm okay and HAPPY. God is on the Throne.”

Speaking about his failed marriages in 2022, he said that his first marriage with Sophia William lasted for 11 years and the second marriage with Nuella Njubigbo lasted for seven years.

He wrote, “ My first marriage lasted 11 years, my second lasted 7 years until she took her things and sneaked out of the house. “





