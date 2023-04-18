Actor Kunle Remi Breaks Silence After AMVCA Nomination Snub

Published:

Nollywood actor, Kunle Remi, has spoken out about his exclusion from the Africa Magic Viewers' Choice Awards 2023 nominations, despite the fact that the movie ‘Anikulapo,’ in which he played the lead actor, received 16 nominations.

The actor thanked his fans for their concerns and congratulated his friends and colleagues who received the AMVCA nomination.

Sharing a video of himself on his Instagram page, he wrote, “I have seen all the tags after the AMVCA nomination announcement. It would be nonchalant not appreciate the love, calls and messages.Thank you kindred.💗

“First of, congratulations to all my friends/colleagues this year won’t be great without y’all’s amazing work and effort. God save una, cos if I Dey the categories I for win 😂😂😂(Joke) before una say otherwise. Let the best man win ❤️ P.S- Please someone should check on deyemitheactor 😂😂😂😂”

“KR Kindred… you know how it is… we keep catching fun and doing fhingz. ❤️and many more fhingz”





