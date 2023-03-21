Woman Who Killed Landlord By Pulling His Manhood Arraigned In Court

Published:

The 33-year-old woman, Ifeoma Ossai, who was arrested in Ogun State for allegedly causing the death €ath of her landlord by pulling his manhood, has denied the allegation.

The suspect was arrested on Saturday, March 11, 2023, following a report lodged at the Nigeria Police Divisional Headquarters Sango Ota by Mr. Olaleye Taiwo, who stated that his brother, Monday Oladele, aged 50, had a quarrel with his tenant over the non payment of electricity bill.

In an interview with the Nigerian Tribune, Ms. Ossai denied grabbing the landlord’s manhood, saying that she was surprised that such a story could be formulated against her.





Ms Ossai, who hails from Ndukwa Local Government Area of Delta State, claimed that the landlord was making a call when he sl¥mped with his phone in his hand.





According to her, before this, she and the landlord’s wife had fought, which made him to start calling someone. She said that she had returned to her apartment when someone called her to come and see the landlord lying unconscious.

“I left Lagos State and started living in the house where the incident happened in June 2022. It’s a family house where four brothers were living in the main building while two of us who are tenants were in the apartments at the back. Their mother owns the house, while the one I had issues with was the eldest and referred to as landlord," she explained.





"I paid N230,000 for the one-room apartment I rented. The rented apartment was N110,000 while agency and agreement fees were put at N100,000. However, the agent that brought me to the house was asking for commission which the landlord refused to give, saying that he did not put any agent in charge. I was asked to pay extra N20,000 for the agent, totalling N230,000.

"There was no deep well or borehole that could provide water, and I told the landlord that I couldn’t pay that much for a room apartment without water. The landlord promised to provide water with the money tenants paid.

