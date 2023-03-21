75-year-old Woman Sets Son, Daughter-law, Two Grandchildren Ablaze In Ondo

Published:

A 75-year-old woman, Iforiti Oloro, has allegedly set her son, daughter-law, and grandchildren ablaze in Ondo State.

According to reports, the tragic incident occurred at Aponmu, a suburb of Akure, Ondo’s capital city, at the weekend.

It was gathered that the septuagenarian living in the same compound with her son, Victor Oloro, woke up in the middle of the night and allegedly set the house on f!re while the family was asleep.

A resident in the community, Bayo Adegboyega, who confirmed the incident, explained that the residents noticed the family’s house was on fire on Saturday, March 18, 2023.

“We noticed that the building was on fire around 2:00 a.m., and all the family members were at home. I had to join neighbours close to the building in putting off the fire by breaking the windows to gain entry,” he narrated.

"Sadly, by the time we entered, the man (Victor Oloro), his wife (Racheal), and two children ( Toluwani and Blessing) had been affected by the fire.”

He also mentioned that the burnt family members were taken to a state hospital in Akure but were rejected due to the degrees of burns suffered from the fire incident.

"So, we rushed them to the Federal Medical Centre in Owo, but unfortunately, we lost the last born on arrival while on Sunday night, the man and his wife died. Only the firstborn is alive but in a critical condition,” Mr Adegboyega added.

While describing the incident as “bizarre and shocking,” Mr Adegboyega said the residents later learned that the grandmother allegedly set the building on fire.

"It was yesterday (Monday) that we got to know that the old woman got some dry palm fronds and the little petrol her son kept in a gallon, spread it around the house, and set the house on fire. While confessing, the woman said she set the house on fire because her son and his wife were allegedly starving her of food.”

