Wike's Candidate Siminalayi Fubara Of PDP Declared Winner Of Rivers State Governorship Election

Siminalayi Fubara has won the Rivers State Governorship Election with 302,614 votes

The result was declared by INEC in Port Harcourt

Amaopusenibo Siminalayi "Sim" Fubara, was the former accountant general (from December 23, 2020, to May 2022) of Rivers State, Nigeria. He is the flag bearer (now governor elect) of the People's Democratic Party for the 2023 governorship election in Rivers State.

He was born in Opobo Town in Opobo/Nkoro Local Government Area of Rivers State. He studied Accountancy at the Rivers State University of Science and Technology. He got his MBA and MSc in 2013 and 2016 respectively from the University of Port Harcourt.

Sim started his career in 2003 as a principal accountant with the Rivers State Senior Secondary Schools Board. He rose to the position of director of finance and accounts at the State's government house in 2015 and rose to the position of permanent secretary in March 2020. He was appointed the accountant general of Rivers State on December 23, 2020, up till May 2022, when he won the People's Democratic Party governorship primaries for the 2023 general elections. He is a Fellow of the Nigerian Institute of Management, Fellow of the Association of National Accountants of Nigeria.

Fubara is a knight of St. Christopher (KSC) Order of the Church of Nigeria Anglican Communion. He holds the traditional chieftaincy title of Amaopu-Senibo of the Opobo Kingdom. He is married and has three children.

FINAL RESULTS FROM THE 23 LOCAL GOVERNMENTS OF RIVERS STATE.





Opobo/Nkoro LGA.

APC 1,426

PDP 11,538

SDP 159





2. Oyigbo LGA final Governorship Results

PDP 9,886

APC 2,793

SDP 796

LP 2688





3. Ogu-Bolo Local Government.

PDP 7,103

APC 1,524

SDP 310





4. Tal lga governorship result.

PDP 9,276

APC 295

SDP 508





5. Gokana

PDP 17,455

APC 7,410

SDP 13,840





6. Etche LGA governorship result:

PDP - 16,043

APC - 6408

SDP - 2586





7. Ikwerre LGA, governorship result

PDP - 13,716

APC - 7,503

SDP - 1,447





8. Eleme LGA, governorship result

PDP - 8,414

APC - 2,662

SDP - 2,251





9. Khana LGA, governorship result

PDP - 9,475

APC - 5,846

SDP - 620





10. Onelga LGA governorship result.

PDP - 17,729

APC - 6,840





11. Andoni lga governorship result.

PDP - 8,319

APC - 3,149





12. Abua Odual lga governorship result

PDP - 9763

APC - 5738





13. Ahoada east governorship result.

PDP - 14,408

APC - 2,650





14. OKRIKA LGA governorship result

PDP - 10,340

APC - 2,719

SDP - 822





15. Bonny lga governorship result.

PDP 8,032

APC 3,285

SDP 559

16. Omuma lga governorship result

APC 2,127

PDP 8,760

SDP 804





17. Emohua lga governorship result.

PDP - 20,600

APC - 5,916

SDP - 805.





18. Phalga governorship result.

PDP - 29, 592

APC - 8,954

SDP - 3,974





19. Degema governorship result.

PDP - 4,437

APC - 3,107

SDP - 579





20. Akuku-Toru LGA, governorship Results

PDP - 6,273

APC - 3,724

SDP - 222





21. Obio Akpor governorship result.

PDP - 45,065

APC - 7,361

SDP - 3,056





22. Ahoada West LGA Governorship results.

PDP - 5,666

APC -3,938

SDP -916





23. Rivers Decide, Asari-Toru

PDP = 12, 663

APC = 4, 209





PDP won all the 23 LGAs





RIVERS STATE GOVERNORSHIP FINAL RESULT

REGD VOTERS 3537190

ACCREDITED VOTERS 496852

A 7155

AA 1693

AAC 386

ADC 940

ADP 925

APC 95274

APGA 489

APM 568

APP 973

BP 137

LP 22224

NNPP 335

NRM 2258

PDP 302,614

ADP 46,981

YPP 644

ZLP 338

VALID VOTES 483934

REJECTED VOTES 10670

VOTES CAST 494604





