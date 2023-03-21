Wike's Candidate Siminalayi Fubara Of PDP Declared Winner Of Rivers State Governorship Election

Siminalayi Fubara has won the Rivers State Governorship Election with 302,614 votes
The result was declared by INEC in Port Harcourt
Amaopusenibo Siminalayi "Sim" Fubara, was the former accountant general (from December 23, 2020, to May 2022) of Rivers State, Nigeria. He is the flag bearer (now governor elect) of the People's Democratic Party for the 2023 governorship election in Rivers State.
He was born in Opobo Town in Opobo/Nkoro Local Government Area of Rivers State. He studied Accountancy at the Rivers State University of Science and Technology. He got his MBA and MSc in 2013 and 2016 respectively from the University of Port Harcourt.
Sim started his career in 2003 as a principal accountant with the Rivers State Senior Secondary Schools Board. He rose to the position of director of finance and accounts at the State's government house in 2015 and rose to the position of permanent secretary in March 2020. He was appointed the accountant general of Rivers State on December 23, 2020, up till May 2022, when he won the People's Democratic Party governorship primaries for the 2023 general elections. He is a Fellow of the Nigerian Institute of Management, Fellow of the Association of National Accountants of Nigeria.
Fubara is a knight of St. Christopher (KSC) Order of the Church of Nigeria Anglican Communion. He holds the traditional chieftaincy title of Amaopu-Senibo of the Opobo Kingdom. He is married and has three children.
FINAL RESULTS FROM THE 23 LOCAL GOVERNMENTS OF RIVERS STATE.
Opobo/Nkoro LGA.
APC 1,426
PDP 11,538
SDP 159
2. Oyigbo LGA final Governorship Results
PDP 9,886
APC 2,793
SDP 796
LP 2688
3. Ogu-Bolo Local Government.
PDP 7,103
APC 1,524
SDP 310
4. Tal lga governorship result.
PDP 9,276
APC 295
SDP 508
5. Gokana
PDP 17,455
APC 7,410
SDP 13,840
6. Etche LGA governorship result:
PDP - 16,043
APC - 6408
SDP - 2586
7. Ikwerre LGA, governorship result
PDP - 13,716
APC - 7,503
SDP - 1,447
8. Eleme LGA, governorship result
PDP - 8,414
APC - 2,662
SDP - 2,251
9. Khana LGA, governorship result
PDP - 9,475
APC - 5,846
SDP - 620
10. Onelga LGA governorship result.
PDP - 17,729
APC - 6,840
11. Andoni lga governorship result.
PDP - 8,319
APC - 3,149
12. Abua Odual lga governorship result
PDP - 9763
APC - 5738
13. Ahoada east governorship result.
PDP - 14,408
APC - 2,650
14. OKRIKA LGA governorship result
PDP - 10,340
APC - 2,719
SDP - 822
15. Bonny lga governorship result.
PDP 8,032
APC 3,285
SDP 559
16. Omuma lga governorship result
APC 2,127
PDP 8,760
SDP 804
17. Emohua lga governorship result.
PDP - 20,600
APC - 5,916
SDP - 805.
18. Phalga governorship result.
PDP - 29, 592
APC - 8,954
SDP - 3,974
19. Degema governorship result.
PDP - 4,437
APC - 3,107
SDP - 579
20. Akuku-Toru LGA, governorship Results
PDP - 6,273
APC - 3,724
SDP - 222
21. Obio Akpor governorship result.
PDP - 45,065
APC - 7,361
SDP - 3,056
22. Ahoada West LGA Governorship results.
PDP - 5,666
APC -3,938
SDP -916
23. Rivers Decide, Asari-Toru
PDP = 12, 663
APC = 4, 209
PDP won all the 23 LGAs
RIVERS STATE GOVERNORSHIP FINAL RESULT
REGD VOTERS 3537190
ACCREDITED VOTERS 496852
A 7155
AA 1693
AAC 386
ADC 940
ADP 925
APC 95274
APGA 489
APM 568
APP 973
BP 137
LP 22224
NNPP 335
NRM 2258
PDP 302,614
ADP 46,981
YPP 644
ZLP 338
VALID VOTES 483934
REJECTED VOTES 10670
VOTES CAST 494604
