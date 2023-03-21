Dangote Makes N460bn In A Day, Overtakes Four Others On Billionaires' List

Published:

Nigerian business tycoon, Aliko Dangote, overtook two Russians, one Chinese and an Indian on the billionaires' list on Monday, after making N460bn in a day.

The Chief Executive Officer of Dangote Group made the profit following increased demand for Dangote Cement, beating his fellow billionaires by earning about $100 million.

He maintains a majority share at his Cement company, following the company's announcement of a significant share buyback two weeks ago.

According to Bloomberg Billionaire Index, Dangote remains Africa’s richest man, a feat he has maintained for 12 years in a row.





