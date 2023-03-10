Wike Again Throws Jabs At Atiku

Published:

Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers state on Thursday, March 9, took another swipe at People's Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, and other leaders of the party over the recent protest at the headquarters of the Independent National Electoral Commission.





Recall that on Monday, March 6, the former Vice President led a “black uniform” protest to INEC headquarters alongside PDP National Chairman, Iyorchia Ayu; his running mate, Ifeanyi Okowa and other members of the party.





Speaking at the commissioning of Igwuruta internal roads in the Ikwerre Local Government Area (LGA) of Rivers State, Wike stated that he ensured his candidates won their election.





He said;

“I won three of the Senate seats – three over three. Ask them, did they win three over three? You cannot win!





“I told them; they said they would conspire against me. Those who said they’ll conspire against me are those wearing black. I am wearing white and they’re wearing black.”

