Peter Obi Visits Family Of Assassinated Enugu LP Senatorial Candidate

Published:

The presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi, has paid a condolence visit to the family of the late senatorial candidate of the party for Enugu East Senatorial District, Oyibo Chukwu, in Enugu State.

Obi shared pictures from the visit via his Twitter handle on Friday.

He wrote, “ I just arrived in Enugu, to pay a condolence visit to the family of late Barr Oyibo Chukwu, the former senatorial candidate of Labour Party, for Enugu East Senatorial zone. I was accompanied by Barr Julius Abure, LP chairman, LP governorship candidate in Enugu State, Hon. Chijioke Edeoga, LP governorship candidate in Abia State, Dr. Alex Otti, and Sen. Victor Umeh. -PO”





Some gunmen shot Chukwu inside his vehicle with five other people with him and set the car ablaze in February.





Share This