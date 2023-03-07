Veteran Yoruba Actor Fadeyi Oloro Is Dead

Published:

Veteran Nollywood Actor, Ojo Arowosafe, popularly known as Fadeyi Oloro, is dead after a long sickness

His death was confirmed by close family member.

Fadeyi, who was quite popular in the 80s and 90s for his role as a herbalist in movies, especially with his trademark costume, was confirmed dead at his apartment at around 12noon today in Lagos

He begged Nigerians for financial assistance.

Fadeyi Oloro, originally christened Ojo Arowosafe, is the old Yoruba cinema’s Deimos – the quintessence of terror in Greek mythology and one distinct thing defines his stage persona. Dread.

Fadeyi’s darkened face, sometimes made more horrific by excessive cosmetics, was perhaps a reflection of what dwelled in his ‘cinematic’ heart. Unlike the loquacious Arakangudu, Fadeyi rarely spoke; and he made no pretension to long, winding chant of incantations. All Fadeyi would not say with his mouth, he said loudly and, yes, violently through the barrel of the gun

