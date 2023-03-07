Sen Annie Okonkwo's 32 Year Old Son Elected House Of Reps Member

Published:

A 32-year-old Labour Party House of Representatives candidate, Uche Annie Okonkwo has won the House of Representatives Election for Idemmili North/South Federal Constituency of Anambra State

He defeated other candidates which include Obinna Chidoka (Osita Chidoka's brother) and Ikenna Iyiegbu (Obi Cubana's brother)

An obedient wrote on Twitter;

"I recall the day Osita Chidoka came on Space shortly after Peter Obi became an aspirant. I was pumped up to listen but with fine English & swag, Osita tried to convince us PO didn't stand a chance. His logic wasn't logic-ing.

"Well, a 32-yr old LP candidate just beat his brother, Obinna Chidoka to snatch the House of Reps seat. Obinna, who was the incumbent came 4th, after APGA and APC, and will not be returning to the Federal House after May 29.

"Our new LP HOR elect is the young man in the middle.

#PeterObiMyPresident, na dream-maker you be!

"His name is Uche Annie Okonkwo; HOR elect for Idemmili North/South Federal Constituency.

He squarely defeated;

1. Ibezim (APC)

2. Obinna Chidoka (PDP), Osita Chidoka's brother.

3. Ikenna Iyiegbu (APGA), Obi Cubana's brother.





