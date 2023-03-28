Unknown Gunmen Kill Three NSCDC Officers In Imo State

Published:





There is tension in Ngor Okpala Local Government Area of Imo State as yet-to-be-identified gunmen allegedly killed three personnel of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps.

It was gathered that the slain corps were attacked in the early hours of Monday at EkeIsu market in Obiangwu Community in the Ngor Okpala Local Government Area of the state.

A source disclosed that the NSCDC personnel were riding in a vehicle when they were ambushed and killed.

The spokesperson for the police in the state, Henry Okoye, who confirmed the killing of the three NSCDC personnel, said security operatives had moved into the community and restored normalcy.

