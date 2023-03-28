Tinubu Cancels 71st Birthday Colloquium

Published:

President-elect, Bola Tinubu has cancelled the annual colloquium to mark his birthday.





Tinubu, who will be turning 71 on Wednesday, March 29, opted for special prayers and a thanksgiving service instead, adding that he's seeking God’s guidance for him and the country as he prepares to take the reins of leadership.





The President-Elect's media aide, Tunde Rahman said prayers would be held in Lagos and other parts of the country. The special prayers would be offered at the central mosque in each of the five divisions in the state including, the central mosque, Alausa, Ikeja.





The statement read;





“Also to receive prayers among others are President Muhammadu Buhari and first lady Aisha Buhari, president-elect, Tinubu, and his wife, senator Oluremi Tinubu, Vice-President-elect, senator Kashim Shettima, and Hajia Nana Shettima, governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, other state governors as well as members of national and state houses of assembly.





“This year, the president-elect said the date, which falls within the holy month of Ramadan, should be dedicated to prayers and seeking God’s guidance for him and the country as he prepares to take the reins of leadership.”

