Take Down Song With Image, Name Of Mercy Chinwo Or Risk N2bn Lawsuit, Lawyer Writes Artiste Obidiz

The Managing Partner of Law Corridor, Pelumi Olajengbesi, counsel for gospel singer, Mercy Chinwo, has demanded that secular musician, Obidiz, pull down all songs and videos bearing their client's name and photo on all social media platforms or risk N2billion lawsuit as damages in his commercialised song.

In the notice, which surfaced online on Thursday, the counsel slammed the artist for derogatorily using their client's name and image in secular music audio and video.

The cease and desist letter of notice, which was shared by a Twitter user, was dated March 23, 2023.

We reached out to the Law Corridor Deputy Managing Partner, Ajibola Bello, to enquire about the notice.

Bello said, "Since we can't reach him on phone or via email, hence we are sounding this notice of warning and demand that the published song by the artist bearing our clients name and photo with immediate effect be taken down from all musical platforms and to take down promotional video containing images and clips from all social media platforms.

"And failure to heed to these demands, the full machinery of the law will be set in motion against him seeking 2 billion in damages."





