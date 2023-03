Published:

The Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, on Wednesday, donated N100 million to traders whose goods were burnt at Akere Spare Parts Market, Ajegunle in the Apapa area of the state.

Goods worth millions of naira were destroyed in a fire incident that occurred at the market on Wednesday, March 8, 2023.

Sanwo-Olu also kicked off the foundation for the renovation of the market.

